YOUR FULL LIST: Warwick businesses open for takeaway

GET YOUR FIX: These are the cafes and restaurants where you can still get food and drink in Warwick.

AS pubs, clubs and gyms are the latest victims of the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants have moved to takeaway and delivery services only.

To meet new demand, ‘Allow Us’, a Warwick food delivery service have extended their hours as locals are being urged to stay at home.

“We weren’t doing well due to the drought so yeah I guess it is a silver lining to come from this,” owner Bec Page said.

“We’ve extended our hours form 5-8pm to 4-8pm as more restaurants have expressed their interest in coming on board.”

The service will deliver food and alcohol to resident’s homes on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Not sure who will be open?

We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of who’s still doing takeaway and delivery and where to get all the essentials.

Restaurants and cafes

The following restaurants/cafes will be open for takeaway:

The Weeping Mulberry

Charbella’s

Malthouse

Warwick Garden’s Galore

Pies on Wood

Cafe Cherry tree (open from Monday)

Sobhan House

Belle Vue Cafe

The Criterion Hotel

JY Thai

All food court stores in Rose City Shoppingworld are open for takeaway

Pickle and Must Deli

Go Vita

The Juice Bar

Country Bourne Bakery

The Coffee Club

Delights of India

Percy’s Coffee van

Zaraffa's takeaway and drive-through

Rupert’s Bar and Grill

The Condamine sports club – phone orders to be brought out to cars

McDonald's

Hungry Jack’s

Dominoes

Subway

Red Rooster

KFC – drive through only

Roddie’s Fish and chips

Charchy’s on Westside

Delivery

Bluebird kitchen and smokehouse

Rupert’s Bar and Grill

The Coffee Club

Criterion – Through Allow us

JY Thai – Through Allow us

Dominoes

Red Rooster – Delivery times vary and can be accessed via their website

Roses Chinese – Through Allow us

The Malthouse – Through Allow us

Opening times may vary due to menu changes.

Items available at various businesses may be altered or changed for takeaway.