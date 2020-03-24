YOUR FULL LIST: Warwick businesses open for takeaway
AS pubs, clubs and gyms are the latest victims of the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants have moved to takeaway and delivery services only.
To meet new demand, ‘Allow Us’, a Warwick food delivery service have extended their hours as locals are being urged to stay at home.
“We weren’t doing well due to the drought so yeah I guess it is a silver lining to come from this,” owner Bec Page said.
“We’ve extended our hours form 5-8pm to 4-8pm as more restaurants have expressed their interest in coming on board.”
The service will deliver food and alcohol to resident’s homes on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Not sure who will be open?
We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of who’s still doing takeaway and delivery and where to get all the essentials.
Restaurants and cafes
The following restaurants/cafes will be open for takeaway:
The Weeping Mulberry
Charbella’s
Malthouse
Warwick Garden’s Galore
Pies on Wood
Cafe Cherry tree (open from Monday)
Sobhan House
Belle Vue Cafe
The Criterion Hotel
JY Thai
All food court stores in Rose City Shoppingworld are open for takeaway
Pickle and Must Deli
Go Vita
The Juice Bar
Country Bourne Bakery
The Coffee Club
Delights of India
Percy’s Coffee van
Zaraffa's takeaway and drive-through
Rupert’s Bar and Grill
The Condamine sports club – phone orders to be brought out to cars
McDonald's
Hungry Jack’s
Dominoes
Subway
Red Rooster
KFC – drive through only
Roddie’s Fish and chips
Charchy’s on Westside
Delivery
Bluebird kitchen and smokehouse
Rupert’s Bar and Grill
The Coffee Club
Criterion – Through Allow us
JY Thai – Through Allow us
Dominoes
Red Rooster – Delivery times vary and can be accessed via their website
Roses Chinese – Through Allow us
The Malthouse – Through Allow us
Opening times may vary due to menu changes.
Items available at various businesses may be altered or changed for takeaway.