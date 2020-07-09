Your ‘Round 1’ roundup for Warwick sport

ON-FIELD ACTION: The Warwick Redbacks AFL side will be just one of the sporting teams making their comeback this season. Picture: Bianca Hrovat

ON-FIELD ACTION: The Warwick Redbacks AFL side will be just one of the sporting teams making their comeback this season. Picture: Bianca Hrovat

IT’S been a long time coming for Warwick’s sporting fanatics, but the return of community sport is finally upon the Rose City.

The Daily News has rounded up all the biggest match-ups and sporting events coming up over the next couple of weekends, so you can get your sporting fix.

Aussie rules

The Warwick Redbacks have been training on and off the field for months in the lead-up to their season kick-off on July 11.

The senior men’s team drew a bye for the first round, but the community’s AFL fanatics will be able to get behind their local side at their second-round home game at WCU Oval, where they will take on Coolaroo.

The stage will be set for a fiercely competitive match, after the Redbacks were knocked out of last year’s finals series by the Coolaroo side.

Soccer

The Warwick Wolves will resume their season on July 18, in an away game against the Gatton Redbacks.

The Wolves will be hoping to continue their form from the beginning of the season, where they took consecutive 5-1 wins over USQ and Willowburn in the first two rounds.

The junior TFL season has also had its July 19 comeback date confirmed, and will also be kicking things off with an away game.

Rugby union

The 2020 Downs rugby season is also shaping up to be a big one for the Warwick Water Rats, with men’s 15s, women’s 7s, and several junior competitions set to go ahead.

The men’s side, fielded in the B-Grade Bill Flamsteed Trophy competition, have pulled a bye for the first round on July 18, returning for their second-round match against the Toowoomba Rangers.

However, the women’s 7s will kick their season off with a full day of carnival-style play.

They will take on the Toowoomba Bears, USQ Saints, and Toowoomba Rangers at the USQ Toowoomba fields.

Motor sports

The Warwick Karting Club is relaunching its competitive season this weekend with the “modified championship” round.

The Rapid Racing Event will be two days jam-packed with short, sharp racing across a number of classes.

The meet is open to all Karting Australia members, so it’s likely to be a diverse field hitting the track.

The event is open to spectators, though they must have pre-booked an entry pass.

Lawn bowls

After months of no play due to the pandemic, Warwick’s bowling greens are set to heat up over the coming weeks.

Alongside competitive matches on Wednesdays and social play on Saturday, the Warwick Bowls Club will also be launching a ‘Back to Bowls’ day on Sunday, July 12.

The free social event will invite existing members and new faces of all ages down to the green for a free “carnival-type day” to celebrate the sport’s return.