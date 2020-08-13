YOUR SAY: How have coronavirus payments helped Warwick?

LONG LINES: Far more people in Warwick had to rely on Centrelink assistance during the height of the crisis.

MORE than $130bn has been spent by the federal government in a desperate attempt to keep the Australian economy afloat throughout the coronavirus crisis, but it is yet to be determined how that money has affected residents in Warwick.

A new report released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics this week showed one in three Australians received a Commonwealth stimulus payment in May, and how that money was both distributed and spent varied greatly depending on age, gender and level of education.

