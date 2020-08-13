Menu
LONG LINES: Far more people in Warwick had to rely on Centrelink assistance during the height of the crisis.
YOUR SAY: How have coronavirus payments helped Warwick?

Bianca Hrovat
13th Aug 2020 4:00 PM

MORE than $130bn has been spent by the federal government in a desperate attempt to keep the Australian economy afloat throughout the coronavirus crisis, but it is yet to be determined how that money has affected residents in Warwick.

A new report released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics this week showed one in three Australians received a Commonwealth stimulus payment in May, and how that money was both distributed and spent varied greatly depending on age, gender and level of education.

As Warwick bears down on the economic fallout of the pandemic, the Daily News wants to hear from you.

Let us know how government payments helped you by taking part in the poll below.

How did you spend your coronavirus payments?

