YOUR SAY: Police Minister shines light on lost announcement

Dear Editor,

Amid the hubbub of the election campaign and the announcement that the Palaszczuk Government will recruit 400 extra police over the next four years, I am concerned that another very important announcement may have been overshadowed.

That is the allocation of $1.75 million over the next four years to help Crime Stoppers continue its crime-solving partnership with the community.

Our police do a fantastic job but they often depend on the information provided to them from the community.

A call to Crime Stoppers may be the final piece of information police need to break a case and I want Queenslanders to be assured that the future of this vital community services is secure.

This four-year commitment will ensure Queensland Crime Stoppers can keep its independent call centre open to field telephone tips about suspicious or criminal activity from the public and share vital information with the Queensland Police Service.

Unlike other states, Queensland Crime Stoppers is supported by dedicated local volunteer committees who work to ensure the community members have a place to call if they want to share information, but remain anonymous.

Sometimes it's one call, one report, or one piece of information that is the key to solving a major case and giving peace of mind to the victims of crime.

To report information on a crime, call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

From Police Minister Mark Ryan