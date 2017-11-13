Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

YOUR SAY: Police Minister shines light on lost announcement

STOPPING CRIME: Communities committed to solving crime will be pleased the future of Crime Stoppers is secure.
STOPPING CRIME: Communities committed to solving crime will be pleased the future of Crime Stoppers is secure. Trevor Veale

Dear Editor,

Amid the hubbub of the election campaign and the announcement that the Palaszczuk Government will recruit 400 extra police over the next four years, I am concerned that another very important announcement may have been overshadowed.

That is the allocation of $1.75 million over the next four years to help Crime Stoppers continue its crime-solving partnership with the community.

Our police do a fantastic job but they often depend on the information provided to them from the community.

A call to Crime Stoppers may be the final piece of information police need to break a case and I want Queenslanders to be assured that the future of this vital community services is secure.

This four-year commitment will ensure Queensland Crime Stoppers can keep its independent call centre open to field telephone tips about suspicious or criminal activity from the public and share vital information with the Queensland Police Service.

Unlike other states, Queensland Crime Stoppers is supported by dedicated local volunteer committees who work to ensure the community members have a place to call if they want to share information, but remain anonymous.

Sometimes it's one call, one report, or one piece of information that is the key to solving a major case and giving peace of mind to the victims of crime.

To report information on a crime, call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

From Police Minister Mark Ryan

Topics:  crime stoppers palaszczuk government police minister warwick crime your say

Warwick Daily News

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Firefighters graduate to boost auxiliary numbers

Firefighters graduate to boost auxiliary numbers

FIREFIGHTER numbers in Warwick Command up to 89.

Grilling part of the menu

UP CLOSE: All six candidates for the Southern Downs electorate have been invited to participate in the meet-the-candidates breakfast.

Candidates to front breakfast meeting.

'The Man in Black' back in town

Festival headliner Dale Hooper performs.

Close to 600 people poured into the showgrounds for the event.

UNLOCKED: Food acting as medicine

WORLD OF REMEDIES: Krista is enjoying using yarrow flowers as a simple remedy for a variety of ailments .

Columnist Krista Bjorn shares the many benefits of an uncommon herb

Local Partners