Inspector Owen Hortz at the Voco hotel in Surfers Paradise - the Gold Coast's only quarantine hotel for incoming international arrivals - on Friday, May 15. Picture: Ryan Keen
Opinion

YOUR SAY: Quarantined travellers to be let out of rooms

10th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
HUMAN rights watchdogs have demanded outdoor "wellness walks'' for quarantined travellers and told police not to target pandemic rule-breakers too poor to pay hefty fines.

Warning that fining Aboriginals over COVID-19 breaches could lead to deaths in custody, the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has intervened in states' pandemic planning.

And Queensland Human Rights Commissioner Scott McDougall has insisted that quarantined travellers be given the same rights to fresh air and exercise as prisoners, through daily "wellness walks''.

Queensland Health has now approved outdoor breaks within hotel grounds for travellers in two-week lockdown - despite concerns that hotel quarantine breaches sparked Melbourne's deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

Here's what you had to say on Facebook:

Cathy Hart: No definitely not, they should stay in their accommodation and exercise in their rooms, open the window for fresh air, stay away from the community! Otherwise this will NEVER STOP!

Kerry Ann: Unfortunately they appear to be locked in rooms with no windows that can be opened so if that is actually the case of course they should be allowed access to fresh air. Surely keeping them in those sorts of conditions only exposes them to the virus as we saw on the cruise ships?

Jay Miller: NO there are plenty of exercise programs that you can get on Netflix and through Google on your phone so you don't have to go outside. If they want fresh air they should have STAYED home.

Daniel McGovern: No they are in quarantine for a reason, give them an inch and they'll take over the town. Come on a bit of common sense is needed.

Peter Doré: When in isolation, one must be isolated! It is only for a short period.

Catz Johnston: What a ridiculous question even prisoners get fresh air … they're not in jail, let them have guarded exercise times

coronavirus fcletters fcopinion quarantine
Fraser Coast Chronicle

