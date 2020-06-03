YOUR VOTE: Warwick’s best hairdresser

MIRROR, MIRROR, ON THE WALL: Who is the best hairdresser of them all?

IT'S been a tough few months for the hairdressers of Warwick, who have navigated their way through a minefield of mixed government messages.

Coronavirus restrictions first closed salons, then reopened them with impossible time limits, before finally, they could open with changes to social distancing and hygiene.

During Stage 2 of the Road to Recovery, the vast majority of hair salons are back to snipping and styling. There couldn't be a better time to show your support.

The Daily News asked its readers to nominate the Rose City's most respected hairdresser and the response was overwhelming.

From Angie Ollerton, who clients travel from as far away as Toowoomba and the Gold Coast to visit, to Anita Washbourne who can tidy a man's beard like no-one else, readers sung the praises of Warwick's many stylists.

Now, it's time to have your say.

Vote in the poll below anytime between now and 12.01am Friday. Winner to be announced Friday, June 5.