Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MIRROR, MIRROR, ON THE WALL: Who is the best hairdresser of them all?
MIRROR, MIRROR, ON THE WALL: Who is the best hairdresser of them all?
Fashion & Beauty

YOUR VOTE: Warwick’s best hairdresser

Bianca Hrovat
3rd Jun 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S been a tough few months for the hairdressers of Warwick, who have navigated their way through a minefield of mixed government messages.

Coronavirus restrictions first closed salons, then reopened them with impossible time limits, before finally, they could open with changes to social distancing and hygiene.

During Stage 2 of the Road to Recovery, the vast majority of hair salons are back to snipping and styling. There couldn't be a better time to show your support.

The Daily News asked its readers to nominate the Rose City's most respected hairdresser and the response was overwhelming.

From Angie Ollerton, who clients travel from as far away as Toowoomba and the Gold Coast to visit, to Anita Washbourne who can tidy a man's beard like no-one else, readers sung the praises of Warwick's many stylists.

Now, it's time to have your say.

Vote in the poll below anytime between now and 12.01am Friday. Winner to be announced Friday, June 5.

Reader poll

Who is Warwick's best hairdresser?

View Results
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Passionate producer awarded for Eggcellence

        premium_icon Passionate producer awarded for Eggcellence

        Rural State-wide recognition will have a flow-on effect for Downs’ agriculture, said Talgai famer.

        OFF AND JUMPING: Horse trials launch first show day

        premium_icon OFF AND JUMPING: Horse trials launch first show day

        Sport Warwick Trials have welcomed the relaxation of restrictions, with members from...

        FULL LIST: Where to get a sit-down meal and drink in Warwick

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Where to get a sit-down meal and drink in Warwick

        News Find out which pubs and restaurants are open for business.

        $99 flights from Brisbane: Qld tropics reopen for business

        premium_icon $99 flights from Brisbane: Qld tropics reopen for business

        News No new cases as Premier faces continued anger over Blackwater