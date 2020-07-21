Menu
BEST OF THE BEST: Brice Morrish and Jack Drewery from Southern Downs Mechanical, voted Warwick's Best Mechanic 2020.
Business

YOUR VOTE: Warwick’s best mechanic revealed

Bianca Hrovat
21st Jul 2020 4:00 PM
SOUTHERN Downs Mechanical may be new for Warwick, but motorists are already head over wheels for their fresh approach to car servicing.

The automotive repair shop won a whopping 22 per cent of the vote for Warwick’s best mechanic, mere months after opening their shop on Freestone Rd.

Former Southern Downs Mayor Ron Bellingham converted the former dealership space in February, salvaging several jobs that would have otherwise been lost when Wippells closed Southern Downs Automotive.

From then, the Bellingham family has taken the business from strength to strength, winning over customers with a decidedly personal approach, according to mechanic Brice Morrish.

Mr Morrish said each of the mechanics treated the cars they worked on as if they were their own, ensuring no detail was overlooked.

Manager Georgia Bellingham said business had been quite good, especially given the coronavirus lockdown, but the team was still “shocked” by their win.

She suspected their no-nonsense approach to customer communication had made an impression on their customers.

“We always let them know exactly what we’re doing to their cars, and explain it to them so they understand,” Miss Bellingham said.

“We’ve had a good response.”

YOUR TOP 3

Warwick is home to a large number of mechanics, and hundreds of readers added their voice to the poll.

Here are the top 3 winners, as voted by you.

1. Southern Downs Mechanical

2. SNJ Precision Automotive

3. B&K Motors

