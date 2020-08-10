YOUR VOTE: Warwick’s top trendsetter revealed

BEST DRESSED: See how was crowned Warwick’s best dressed. Picture: iStock

BEST DRESSED: See how was crowned Warwick’s best dressed. Picture: iStock

FOR over 35 years, Robyn Fraser has been ensuring Warwick women look good — including herself.

The winner of the Warwick Daily News’ top trendsetter poll, Mrs Fraser was crowned by readers with 30 per cent of the final vote.

For the owner of clothing store, Classic Dime nsions, the trick to looking effortlessly elegant, is one she’s learnt over the years.

“I probably won a couple of best dressed outfits as the dresses many years ago, and when I was looking to start my own business this opportunity came up and I thought well that would be a ‘nice’ job,” Mrs Fraser said.

“What you learn is there’s so many shapes and makes, and one has to adapt fashion ideas to the body.

“One line of fashion doesn’t suit everybody. That’s something really important to learn in the early stages — that’s horses for courses really.”

Here are five tips to fashion success, according to the winner herself:

FASHION FORWARD: Longtime Warwick trendsetter Robyn Fraser won the coveted crown.

COMFORT COMES FIRST

“Something I love about fashion is that it should be flattering and comfortable to wear,” Mrs Fraser said.

“Don’t be talked into things that aren’t really your cup of tea.”

BUY FOR MORE THAN A NIGHT OUT

“Have the freedom to wear relaxed styles but still have the choice to dress up on special occasions,” she said

“Look for clothing that can be worn on more than one occasion.”

DARE TO BE DIFFERENT

“You can look trendy without stepping over the line,” the fashion guru was quick to note.

EMBRACE COUNTRY FLAIR

Warwick style is a trendy mix of functionality and flair, according to Mrs Fraser.

“There is no doubt that Warwick women love a stylish silhouette but they also appreciate garments that fit in with our local lifestyle,” she said.

DON’T BE ACCESSORY SHY

“You can have the plainest classic outfit and use accessories to really make it into something stunning,” she said.