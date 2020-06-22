YOUR WDN MEMORIES: Readers share highlights of history

ALL ABOARD: As Warwick enters the digital age, we reflect on the past. Featured here is the Warwick Rodeo Street Parade in the 1950s, as shared by Natalie Brownlie.

ALL ABOARD: As Warwick enters the digital age, we reflect on the past. Featured here is the Warwick Rodeo Street Parade in the 1950s, as shared by Natalie Brownlie.

THERE are over 150 years of memories immortalised on the pages of the Warwick Daily News, some of which have been treasured by readers for generations.

As the print edition of the historic newspaper comes to a close, the Daily News asked the Southern Downs to share their favourite clippings.

You did not disappoint! The gallery below features a snapshot of life on the Southern Downs, with everything from rodeo parades to fancy dress parties.

There's still time to submit your favourite clippings before the final paper is printed on Saturday, June 27.

Email edit@warwickdailynews.com.au or send us a message on Facebook.

To keep up with all of the latest Warwick news, now and in the future, you can subscribe to the digital paper here.