Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Youths allegedly smashed up a cafe in Darwin’s CBD this afternoon
Youths allegedly smashed up a cafe in Darwin’s CBD this afternoon
Crime

Youths smash up cafe, library, terrifying onlookers

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
11th Mar 2020 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUTHS have wreaked havoc in the Palmerston CBD, smashing the windows of Mosko's Market while terrified patrons and staff were barricaded inside, says a witness.

The group of youths have also smashed up the Palmerston Library.

A police spokesman said windows and furniture had been damaged during the afternoon rampage.

The incident started just after 2pm when the youths allegedly began to smash the cafe shopfront.

A witness said between six and 12 young people were involved, though police were unable to confirm this.

Police have called it a "serious incident" and have arrested four of the youths involved.

Police also received a number of calls from members of the public and viewed the incident on CCTV.

The police spokesman said it was going to be a protracted investigation.

"They will be working on this well into the evening," he said.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks northern territory palmerston youth crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Widow seeks inquest after council worker death

        premium_icon Widow seeks inquest after council worker death

        News State MP James Lister writes to Attorney-general, requests full investigation into suspected suicide.

        ‘Undrinkable’: Southern Downs residents turn down town water

        premium_icon ‘Undrinkable’: Southern Downs residents turn down town water

        News CHARITIES bombarbed by businesses who refuse to use water in food preparation for...

        WHAT YOU WANT: Small businesses call for council support

        premium_icon WHAT YOU WANT: Small businesses call for council support

        News IN this ongoing series the Daily News finds out what local businesses want to see...

        Revhead’s lead foot mowed down by accident

        premium_icon Revhead’s lead foot mowed down by accident

        News IT would take this Warwick man a lot more than a crushed left foot to give up...