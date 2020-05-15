Zoom meeting provides valuable support for new mothers

KEEPING CONNECTED: Reniet Sanders leans on the Mama’s group as she raises Peter and James.

MOTHERS on the Southern Downs have found strength and support in isolation through a zoom group.

Granite Belt Neighbourhood Centre’s ‘Mamas group’ made the transition to online support six weeks ago, a decision mother-of-five Reniet Sanders said gave her much needed support through the pandemic.

“When we were first told everything was shutting down I’d only been going for a few months and I thought I’d finally gotten out of my comfort zone and now its shutting,” she said.

“I was really happy when they brought out the zoom, it means still having a conversation and gives you that time to chat to someone else about what’s happening.”

With children ranging in ages from nine months to 21 years old, the pandemic has presented its fair share of challenges to Mrs Sanders.

“The hardest thing is more the four year old, the older kids get it, they say all right we can’t go to school, we can’t do this,” she said.

“But he’d just started with playgroup and making friends and we said no you can’t go to Oma and Opa because they live in Brisbane, you can’t go to the park and it was hard for him to grasp the fact all the things he used to do, he couldn’t do anymore.”

Counsellor Sallayanne Keevers facilitates the group and said the connection through new online platforms was an invaluable service to those grappling with the isolation of motherhood during a pandemic.

“We didn’t want to leave our mums swimming without any support at all,” she said.

“New mums are at risk of isolation at any rate, generally speaking, sometimes it’s difficult if you have a baby or little one that’s hard to settle and you’re learning new skills as well.

“The opportunity to meet with people who are going through what you’re going through is important.”

Ms Keever said the ability to connect with mother’s online has opened up new channels of communication for the future.

“I think it certainly opens opportunities for those who have been in fairly isolated situations to access support and care when they may not have been able to previously,” she said.

“In terms of accessibility it’s amazing, particularly for those living in regional and rural Australia.”

Mrs Sanders said while she’s excited to return to the physical group, the weekly meetings have kept her going.

“It’s a small amount of normalcy amongst it all I suppose.”