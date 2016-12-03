37°
ZOOPER DOOPER DROUGHT: Where they are in Warwick

Molly Glassey
| 3rd Dec 2016 2:04 PM

AS a heatwave hit Queensland yesterday, shoppers on the Sunshine Coast responded in the only way that can reasonably expected: by stocking up on Zooper Doopers as if the end of the world was nigh.

One supermarket completely sold out, and we at the Daily News have endeavoured to ensure our town doesn't meet the same, horrible fate.

Unlike the Sunshine Coast (our thoughts are with them), you can still grab a packet of the iceblocks here in Warwick, though you best rush with stock numbers starting to dwindle.

Woolworths is your best bet to grab a pack at the moment, showcasing  the fullest shelf of the cosmic flavours and selling them at $5 for a 24 pack of $8 for a 48 pack.

However if you want the cheapest, head out to Foodworks where they're selling for $4.49.

IGA still have a few packets in store, selling for $5.80

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  heatwave warwick

Customer throws meal through Warwick Mcdonalds window

She's not lovin' it.

