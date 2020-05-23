Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emperor tamarins Aya and Gomez have given birth to twins at Wildlife HQ, Woombye.
Emperor tamarins Aya and Gomez have given birth to twins at Wildlife HQ, Woombye.
Pets & Animals

Zoo’s loved-up couple welcome twin tamarins

Amber Hooker
23rd May 2020 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMPEROR tamarins Aya and Gomez have given birth to a set of twins at Wildlife HQ zoo in Woombye.

The couple is part of an international breeding program for the threatened South American species.

Wildlife HQ zookeeper Sue Tonga said the moustached mammals were very popular with visitors to the zoo, located at the Big Pineapple.

"Gomez is an excellent father and is often seen with both babies riding on his back," she said.

"Caring for the adorable youngsters is a family affair though and everybody helps out."

Aya and Gomez have birthed a number of babies over the years after their love story began in 2013.

The pair crossed continents to be together at the former Alma Park Zoo with Aya arriving from France to be with Gomez, who arrived from Denmark.

The pair have remained together since and were transferred to Wildlife HQ after the Alma Park Zoo closed down in 2014.

Emperor tamarin numbers are declining in the wild due to deforestation.

tamarins the big pineapple threatened species woombye
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

        What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

        News Many of the best TV shows around the world today will stream on Binge, a new streaming app packed with more than 10,000 hours of entertainment.

        Record breaking weather anticipated on the Downs

        premium_icon Record breaking weather anticipated on the Downs

        News Get out your winter woolies as temperatures are set to drop dramatically tonight.

        Teen flees scene of crash, charged with drug driving

        premium_icon Teen flees scene of crash, charged with drug driving

        News The boy was tracked down by police a short time later.